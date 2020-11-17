Turkish companies to set up industrial units in Pakistan

Turkish companies have expressed their keen interest in setting up industrial units in Pakistan to start production activities and meet the needs of the construction industry.

A delegation of Turkish companies visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and expressed interest. Mustafa Sak, President ADO Group, Kamil Arsalan, Chairman Bricks Plus and Mustafa Orhon, Area Manager NG Kutahya Seramik Porselen Turizm were in the delegation.

Chairman Imarat Group of Companies Shafiq Akbaralso accompanied the Turkish delegation. Former President ICCI Ejaz Abbasi and businessmen Chaudhry Naseer, Aslam Khokhar and others were also present at the occasion.

After giving a warm welcome to the Turkish delegation, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed them about the potential business and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s real estate and construction sector.

He said that Pakistan was a big market with huge demand for housing units and commercial buildings. He said that the current government has announced a very attractive construction package to boost construction activities in the country and it was the right time for foreign investors to explore Pakistan’s real estate and construction industry for JVs and investment.

He said that the Turkish investors should bring technology and expertise and set up industrial units in Pakistan to capitalize on the emerging investment opportunities in construction and other sectors that would also help in maximizing economic growth and increasing exports of our country.

He added that Pakistan and Turkey have worked to negotiate a preferential trading agreement, aiming to considerably increase trade and investments, especially in transport, telecommunications, manufacturing, tourism and other industries and hoped that its finalization would further increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.