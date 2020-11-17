Rain disrupts third round matches

LAHORE: The National Under-19 third-round match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after the third day’s play could not take place due to rain. Scores in brief: 1: Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49) Result: Match Drawn 2: Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi Northern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34) Result: Match Drawn.