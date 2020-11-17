Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Rain disrupts third round matches

Staff Report

LAHORE: The National Under-19 third-round match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi ended in a draw after the third day’s play could not take place due to rain.

Scores in brief:

1: Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad

Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49)

Result: Match Drawn

2: Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi

Northern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34)

Result: Match Drawn.

Submit a Comment