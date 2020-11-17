Slovakia end Scotland’s nine-game unbeaten run

TRNAVA: Slovakia ended Scotland’s nine-match unbeaten run when a first-half goal from Jan Gregus gave them a 1-0 win in their Nations League match on Sunday between teams who both qualified for Euro 2020 amid drama last week. In other League B matches, Wales kept their seventh successive clean sheet in competitive games as they beat Ireland 1-0 and Turkey hit back to beat 10-man Russia in a match which hinged on an early red card for Andrey Semenov. Gregus scored his fourth goal for his country with a deflected shot in the 32nd minute to deny Scotland a chance to win Group B2, and promotion to the top league, with one match to spare. Scotland have 10 points from five games, one ahead of Czech Republic who beat Israel 1-0 with a seventh minute goal by captain Vladimir Darida. Slovakia are bottom with four points. David Brooks headed the winner for Wales who stayed top of Group B4 with 13 points from five games and need a draw at home to Finland, who are one point behind after winning 2-1 in Bulgaria, on Wednesday to win promotion to League A.