Urvashi dances to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ song on Diwali

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has always embraced her culture and celebrates every festival with much fervour.

Recently, she was seen enjoying the Diwali festivities with her family in Uttarakhand and she had loads of fun.

Urvashi has shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations with family and a video of her dance is going crazy viral. She, along with her family members, danced to ‘Burj Khalifa’ from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s latest movie ‘Laxmii’.

Urvashi has shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations with family and a video of her dance is going crazy viral

“Celebrating this Diwali #AkshayKumar sir’s @burjkhalifa style,” read Urvashi’s caption to the post.

In both the videos, Urvashi Rautela can be seen moving to the tune amid festive decorations and the Diwali must-haves – Firecrackers and fairy lights. She looks ethereal in an Indian attire The look was accessorised with a traditional set of necklace and jhumkas and red bangles. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She starred opposite Gautam Gulati in the film aired on OTT platform in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.