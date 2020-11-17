Mining volume of Thar II Coal Mine Project reaches 117 million tons

The mining volume of Thar II Coal Mine Project has reached 117 million tons by the end of last month, and production value has reached Rs 5.3 billion, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

In an interview, the spokesmen of That Project Song Jiayu and Feng Hongchao said, the annual coal output of Thar project is stable at 3.8 million tons which provides high-quality coal for pithead thermal power stations.

Song recalled, at the beginning of the construction of Thar project, Pakistan relied heavily on the import of crude oil, diesel oil and natural gas for energy supply, and the utilization of coal was limited.

It resulted in a serious imbalance of energy supply in Pakistan and restricted the development of the domestic economy.

Therefore, the Pakistani government has attached great importance to Thar project, aiming at improving the utilization of coal and optimizing the energy structure.

“Both Pakistani and Chinese personnel of Thar project stick to our posts day and night, not only ensuring the normal construction of the project, but also completing the annual goals of coal production with high quality and quantity, so as to ensure the coal providing for thermal power stations.

The project has effectively alleviated the shortage of local power resources and optimized the energy distribution in Pakistan,” said Song.

The project has also contributed to local employment and economic prosperity. Before it was launched, the residents in Thar region existed on primary agriculture and husbandry, and lived in poverty.

In order to solve their livelihood problems, the project has recruited a large number of Pakistani staff and taught them the mining construction skills.

At present, there are more than 500 Pakistani employees, accounting for more than 85% of the total employees of the project. It has brought them good income and a comfortable living environment.

“On the macro view, the increase of income has stimulated consumption, which plays a significant role in boosting local economic growth and brings sustainable development to the Sindh province,” says Feng.