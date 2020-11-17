Sharjeel orders implementation of Covid SOPs

MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon, who is also the focal person for coronavirus in District Hyderabad, has directed the concerned officers to ensure the implementation on SOPs for Covid-19.

He directed the relevant officers that shopkeepers and customers who are not wearing mask should be taken to task. He underlined the need of giving awareness to people about importance of SOPs including mask for the safety of the people. He was presiding over a meeting to review the present situation in regard to Covid-19 at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad on Monday.

The meeting decided to take measures for ensuring implementation on SOPs in Mosques and Imam Bargahs including social distancing and wearing mask. Mr. Sharjeel Memon directed the concerned officers to ensure social distancing in public transports as well so that spread of Coronavirus could be minimized. It was also decided that Assistant Commissioners according to SOPs will ensure closure of shops and restaurants except medical stores.

The officers of Health department informed the meeting about their problems. MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon assured them that efforts would be made to get their problems related to Covid-19 resolved without delay. Giving briefing in the meeting the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that more than 79,000 tests of COVID-19 had been conducted in Hyderabad District which was more than any district of Sindh.

He further informed that Coronavirus affected patient ratio in Hyderabad was 18 percent and recovered patients’ ratio was 84 percent. He said that earlier government of Sindh imposed lockdown and smart lockdown therefore spread of the virus reduced but due to not following SOPs as well as change in weather, the Coronavirus started spreading again, the district administration was doing its best to control the virus spread, he claimed.

He further informed that death ratio in Hyderabad district was lower than any other district of the Sindh and added that unfortunately due to Coronavirus 2700 people in Sindh while 102 people in Hyderabad had been died.