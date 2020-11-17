Daily Times

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Eight dead, 11 injured as van falls into ditch in Nowshera

News Desk

Eight people, two women among them, were killed while eleven others injured after the van they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district. Rescue sources relayed the ill-fated van skidded off the Kaka Saheb road and fell into a ditch. School-going children were among those injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for medical attention, they said, adding the incident occurred due to over-speeding. On August 18, five persons were killed and several others had sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Akbarpura village of Nowshera district. The bus was on its way from Lahore to Peshawar when it careened off the road near Akbarpura and fell into a ravine.

