Medical students given another chance to appear in suppl exams

Chancellor of Punjab’s universities and Governor Ch Sarwar has taken stern notice of the issue of supplementary examinations for medical students and announced an additional opportunity for medical students to give supplementary examinations.

According to details, students of various universities and medical colleges have been facing problems with supplementary examinations during the COVID-19. They requested Chancellor Mohammad Sarwar to look into this issue. Governor Punjab took notice of the matter. Governor Punjab has issued instructions to the VCs of medical universities to give additional chance to medical students who have failed in their supplementary exams due to problems caused by Coronavirus Pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that along with the precautionary measures against corona, we are concerned about the education of students. Medical students have continued their education in difficult situations and we will support them. Coronavirus has affected people from every sector. In order to save the students from educational loss, this additional chance has been given to students.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that medical students and doctors have served the people by risking their lives and now full security measures are needed for complete protection from the second wave of Corona. The Governor Punjab urged the public to take precautionary measures against coronavirus.