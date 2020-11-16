PPP, PML-N should accept defeat in GB elections: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has demanded that the PPP and PML-N should concede defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

گلگت بلتستان میں تبدیلی آگئی!

عوام نے الیکشن میں وزیراعظم عمران خان اورتحریک انصاف پراپنے مکمل اعتماد کااظہارکیاہے.شدیدموسم کے باوجود بڑی تعدادمیں عوام نے پولنگ اسٹیشنز پہنچ کر جاتی عمرہ کے ملک دشمن بیانیے کومستردکردیا

کیلبری کوئین اورفرزند زرداری اچھے بچوں کی طرح شکست تسلیم کریں — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 15, 2020

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter wrote that the people in Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI in the elections.

Awan has demanded that the PPP and PML-N should concede defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections like good children.

Earlier, she said that people of the region will lay the foundation of new Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) through free and fair elections.