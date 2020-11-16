Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, November 16, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

PPP, PML-N should accept defeat in GB elections: Firdous Awan

Web Desk

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has demanded that the PPP and PML-N should concede defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter wrote that the people in Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI in the elections.

Awan has demanded that the PPP and PML-N should concede defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections like good children.

Earlier, she said that people of the region will lay the foundation of new Gilgit-Baltistan  (GB) through free and fair elections.

Submit a Comment