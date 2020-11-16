PR to partially resume KCR operation from Thursday

The Pakistan Railways is all set to partially resume the first phase of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operation from Thursday.

The Karachi Circular Railway was set to resume from today in phases, however, it was delayed due to non-finalization of the arrangements. Ten bodies, a power van, and two engines will reach Karachi today for the KCR.

The engine, power van along with 10 bogies left for Karachi from Rawalpindi on Sunday. In the first phase, beginning November 9, trains from Pipri station will pass through Landhi, Malir, Drigh Road, Cantt, City, Kemari, Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Gulbai, Site, Shah Abdul Latif, and Orangi stations.

Last week, a KCR train comprising four bogies and two locomotives travelled a 14-kilometre-long distance from Karachi’s City Railway Station to Orangi Town.

The train took around two hours to cover the entire distance that is supposed to take minutes, they said, adding it took much longer than usual because of the dilapidated condition of the tracks and stations.