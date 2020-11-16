CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah contracts coronavirus

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spokesman of Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh chief minister had felt a mild fever on Friday. “I tested coronavirus on Friday and found it positive,” the minister said.

“I have isolated myself on the advice of doctors,” said Murad Ali Shah. Earlier, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira’s test was also positive. He also had a positive corona test report which he quarantined himself.

Last week, PML-N’s Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Qamar Zaman Kaira tested positive as well. The three have been self-isolating. Kaira had been campaigning with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Gilgit Baltistan for elections in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Jam Madad Ali, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday. He was 57 years old.

The politician, who hailed from Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard on Saturday.