World’s biggest free-trade deal signed in coup for China

Fifteen nations in the Asia-Pacific region have entered into the world’s largest free-trade deal, sealing an agreement that excludes the United States and extends Beijing’s economic sway in the region.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, was signed Sunday on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held via videoconference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The RCEP includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia, with members accounting for around 30 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the signing of the RCEP was “a victory of multilateralism and free trade”.