Luxury resort in Maldives offers unlimited stays for a year, beginning 2021

What would you do if you were to get the privilege of spending an entire year in a luxurious resort in the Maldives? You would indulge yourself, right? Well, now you can. According to a CNN report, the adults-only Anantara Veli in Maldives is offering travellers the opportunity to use the resort as a personal vacation crash pad. Naturally, like all things, this, too, will come at a price. It will cost you a whopping $30,000 (Rs 22,36,137)!

The report mentions that the package covers the use of “a two-person overwater bungalow at the private-island property for unlimited use over 2021”, along with airport transfers and breakfasts.

In fact, there will also be discounts on add-ons, which will include Ayurvedic spa treatments, some Maldivian cooking lessons, water activities like diving, snorkeling, surfing, among other such things.

While the price is admittedly high, the CNN reports that in an effort to combat the spread of the virus, the resort has issued an initiative to keep their guests safe during their visit, following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

As per the Visit Maldives website, the terms and conditions are as follows:

* The rate quoted is for two guests and must be fully prepaid before first stay.

* The names of both guests must be provided at the time of payment and cannot be changed. Only these two named guests will be allowed to stay in the bungalow.

* No blackout dates.

* Limited availability offer.

* Flight details must be provided 48 hours prior to arrival for speedboat transfers to be arranged.

* Package is valid for stays from January 1, 2021 to December 23, 2021 and it is non-extendable.

* Package cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, savings, package or voucher and is non-refundable, exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash.

* Bookings can only be made by contacting reservations.maldives@anantara.com.