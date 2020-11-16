POA-sponsored inaugural National Athletes Forum concludes with colourful ceremony

LAHORE: The inaugural National Athletes Forum, organised by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Athletes Commission, concluded at the WAPDA Sports Complex with a colourful ceremony here on Sunday. The last day of the two-day event started with an informative presentation of ‘Protection from Harassment and Abuse in Sports’. Ms Ada Jafery interacted with the national athletes, informing them of the issues and problems an athlete might face. She also informed about the measures and tools available and reporting mechanism developed by the POA for the athletes. It is pertinent to mention that the POA has taken measures to protect the rights of the athletes by developing a reporting mechanism in this regard. Dr Asad Abass Shah imparted valuable knowledge to the athletes on sports injuries and techniques and remedial measures to be taken by them. Dr Waqar Ahmed, Chairman Anti- Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP), shared the process of result management of anti-doping cases with the athletes.

The last topic of Athlete’s Branding was delivered by Ahmer Malick, POA Associate Secretary General, who shed light on the opportunities and platforms available on social media. Engr. Mujahid Pervez Chatha, CEO LESCO and Shaukat Javed, POA Vice President, honoured the last day of the forum and chaired the sessions wherein the experts presented their lectures. During the course of the forum, online quizzes were also conducted. Winners were awarded shields and gifts. The athletes and organisers also welcomed Muhammad Tayyab Ikram recognised for his global advocacy of athletes’ rights. He is a Member of IOC’s Steering Committee on Athletes Rights, a Member of IOC’s Olympic Solidarity Commission and the Asian Hockey Federation’s Chief Executive Officer. He interacted with the athletes and officials sharing his valuable experiences in the realm of the Olympic Movement for the protection and strengthening of the athletes’ rights. With the conclusion of the forum, not only the knowledge was imparted to the athletes, the empowerment of the national athletes has been set as a permanent feature of the Olympic Family of Pakistan. Muhammad Inam Butt, Chairman Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association, and POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan expressed their gratitude to all the participants of the forum and assured the athletes of Pakistan that they were not at the heart but the heart of the Olympic Movement as has been emphasised by the IOC President Thomas Bach.