Shamoon Abbasi joins PTI to revive Pakistani cinema

Italian-born Pakistani actor, director and screenwriter Shamoon Abbasi has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to revive cinema industry.

“I’ve joined PTI not as a politician; I’ve joined the development department of the media industry. We’ve created and forwarded new policies that the government has accepted and started implementing. Thankfully, Prime Minister Imran Khan is supporting us,” he told.

“A department is being created which will visit sets without notice and make sure things are functioning professionally. If a producer has employed someone without an agreement, he will be questioned and we will work things out accordingly,” the actor said.