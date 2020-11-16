Sarah Khan marks four-month wedding anniversary

It seems that Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is still not over her gorgeous wedding as she took to Instagram to relive some of the beautiful moments from her big day.

In a series of multiple photos, the Saabat actress could be seen sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself along with her husband Falak Shabbir to mark their four-month anniversary.

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July. Even fans were taken away by the breath-taking shots as comments flooded with well wishes and compliments.