Aiman and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Pakistani power couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are the latest celebrities to jump on the Turkey bandwagon.

Turning to their official Instagram accounts, the pair announced that they were jetting off to Turkey for a romantic getaway.

The two shared photos of themselves in the airplane as well as the airport as they waited to get into the vacation mode.

Aiman was a sight for sore eyes in her casual airport look as she donned a grey T-shirt with her hair up in a ponytail.

Sharing her photo with her husband, the actor dropped the hashtag, “#vacationmode” in the caption.

Muneeb too shared the same photo and wrote: “Vacation after such a long period of time,” along with a Turkey hashtag and emoji.