PCMEA wants Pak rupee kept at Rs 160 against US dollar

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Riaz Ahmed on Sunday expressing his serious concerns over fluctuation of Pakistani rupees against US dollar has demanded of the government to keep the value of Pakistani rupees at 160 against dollar so their dealings could be run smoothly. In a letter written to Secretary of Commerce, Riaz Ahmed said Pakistani handmade carpet industry has been badly affected due to pandemic of coronavirus and there is dire need of the support of the government to address the issues of the carpet industry. He further said the government should also chalk out plan for supporting the industry in wake of sea and air freights so that volume of exports would be increased remarkably. “We are repeatedly requesting government through different forums to give some kind of relief package for both air and sea freight subsidy so that exporters can export their merchandise to their planned destinations,” he added.