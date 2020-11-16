Buyers hail Pak rosewood handicrafts at Yiwu expo

Pakistan’s Rosewood handicrafts were well received by Chinese buyers during the recent four-day China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair held in Zhejiang Province, says a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Sunday. Since its establishment, Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair has become one of the best trade platforms for foreign goods to enter the Chinese market.

“This is not only my first time to Yiwu city and my first time to the Yiwu expo, but also my first participation of an expo this year,” said Usman Anjum, CEO of Sanaullah Handicraft Pakistan.

According to Usman, a lot of Pakistani people who do business in China went back to Pakistan due to the COVID-19. There are only 3 Pakistani exhibitors in this year’s Yiwu expo, which is much fewer compared with the normal years. Usman has a store in Kunming, where the China-South Asia expo is held every year. This year that expo was canceled as well. Usman this time had to use buses to transport goods from Kunming to Yiwu. The products that he sold are mostly big wooden furniture. The transport is quite expensive.

He hoped that the sale this time will be good. “In Usman’s expectation, the four day’s sale during the whole Yiwu expo should be 100,000 Yuan. “Chinese customers love Pakistani wooden furniture. It’s handmade and made of Pakistani rosewood, and it’s much cheaper than Chinese ones.”

“This little box is 80 yuan, while the same size one in China made of Chinese rosewood is around 800 yuan.” Pointing a delicate wooden box, Usman said. “Hearing the price, many people’s first instinct is that it must be fake.”

According to Usman, the hardness and stability of Chinese rosewood and Pakistani rosewood are the same, while the color and the scent might be a bit different. Usman stated that now more and more Chinese people know about Pakistani rosewood. “When we go to different cities, people ask where you come from. “We told them we are from Pakistan, the wood is also from Pakistan. Through participating in more and more exhibitions, we gradually gain trust from Chinese customers,” he added.