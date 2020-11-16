Chinese investment in agriculture good for rural sector: PBF

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Sunday welcomed the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong and hoped that he will boost mutual cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Pakistan and China have remained closely connected with through thick and thin and we have always stood with each other sharing joys and the newly-appointed Ambassador who is a trade and commerce expert who will take these ties to new heights, she said. PBF Vice President, Ahmad Jawad hoped that Ambassador Nong Rong will not only boost bilateral trade and strategic relations but will also play a central role in improving work on developmental projects backed by China as he has all the required expertise and motivation and he has a great track record of achievements.

“There is a long history of interactions between people living in China and Pakistan. So after our two countries became independent, this history and cultural affinity brought them closer and closer to each other, he said, mentioning the two sides signed their first cultural cooperation agreement in 1965” He assured that PBF will join hands with Ambassador Nong Rong to enhance the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China in the area of promotion of Pakistani handicrafts, embroidery and traditional jewellery.

Jawad also emphasized that more and more from Pakistani delegations may be sent to China to enhance better understanding of their culture and civilization.

Now the second phase of CPEC is very important to strengthen two countries bilateral trade. “we hope focused Chinese investment in the field of agriculture will determine the path of prosperity for the rural sector” he added and said “timely completion of CPEC II would be benefited for both countries at the time where 5th generations war fate at its glance” Though Pakistan is the biggest supporter of Belt and Road Initiatives and host of one of the six planned corridors and learning from Chinese model we are at way to set up different SEZ’s in our country which will provide opportunities for investors from China and other countries.

Ahmad Jawad also lauded the personal efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping who generously supported Pakistani in COVID-19 pandemic.