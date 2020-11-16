2,443 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths reported across country

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 26,538 as 2,443 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 32 corona patients, 27 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and five out of hospital, died, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 196 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 39,410 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,320 in Sindh, 12,639 in Punjab, 4,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,420 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 754 in Balochistan, 310 in GB, and 763 in AJK.

Around 323,225 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 356,904 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,349, Balochistan 16,393, GB 4,447, ICT 23,994, KP 41,990, Punjab 109,993 and Sindh 154,738.

About 7,141 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,738 Sindh among 12 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Saturday, 2,471 in Punjab eight of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 1,309 in KP four of them died in hospital on Saturday, 255 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 156 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Saturday, 93 in GB and 119 in AJK.

A total of 4,921,050 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,569 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Sindh has reported 942 new cases and nine deaths over the past 24 hours, a statement by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said. According to the statement, so far the province has 155,680 confirmed cases, while 2,747 people have died from the virus. About 10,226 patients are under treatment currently while 142,707 people have recovered.

Islamabad has reported 461 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking the second straight day of more than 400 daily infections. It has also reported two more deaths from the virus. The capital’s caseload has risen to 23,994 and fatalities to 255. Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 13 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 88, taking their tallies to 4,447 and 5,349, respectively.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 267 new coronavirus infections and four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. This has taken the province’s total cases to 41,990 and deaths to 1,309. Meanwhile, Balochistan has recorded 65 cases and one fatality, taking the provincial tally of cases to 16,393 and deaths to 156.

Pakistan has recorded 811 more recoveries from coronavirus, taking the country’s total recoveries to 323,225. According to the government’s database for tracking the spread of coronavirus in the country, 1,377 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been shifted to hospital on Saturday after he tested positive for Covid-19, reports said.

The health of television celebrity-turned-politician deteriorated earlier Sunday as he was quarantined at home for the past few days since he tested positive for novel coronavirus. He had been coughing non-stop and facing trouble breathing, his family confirmed. The family of the politician and TV-host Aamir Liaquat Hussain confirmed he has been shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.