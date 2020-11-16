Govt slashes petrol price to Rs 100.69/litre

The federal government on Sunday announced a cut in the prices of petroleum products, bringing a litre of petrol down to Rs100.69.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the per-litre prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) were reduced by Rs 1.71 and Rs 1.79, respectively. The new per-litre prices of petrol and HSD were Rs100.69 and Rs101.43, respectively.

Kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO), on the other hand, were maintained at prices of Rs65.29 and Rs62.86 a litre, respectively. The new prices would be applicable from November 16, 2020.

A private TV channel had earlier reported that the rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar may lead to a decrease in petrol and diesel prices for the second half of November, providing the public may breathe a sigh of relief amid rising inflation.

The federal government had slashed petrol price by R1.57 and diesel by Rs0.84 for the first fortnight of the current month. Kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) rates, however, had remained unchanged.