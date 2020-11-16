People have rejected opp’s politics of negativity: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition started with the message of failure and will end in a fiasco.

The opposition should realize that public have rejected their treacherous stance. The opposition, from the first day, has put question mark on its repute by engaging itself in negative politics. The corrupt elements have been helplessness in front of the prescient leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar said that opposition has put the national interest on stake and is engaged in a preposterous agenda of weakening the country.

He said that those who are chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such element cannot hoodwinked the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces have been exposed to public. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan is passing through critical phase therefore preference of the opposition parties should be national interest instead of negative politics but still they are giving priority to their personal vested interests. These parties have no agenda of progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The rejected elements are not even loyal to each other. He further maintained that those who are creating chaos are following the enemy’s agenda. The frustrated opposition cannot mislead the people. He said that it’s not a time for negative politics but to promote unity and consensus. There is a dire need that opposition parties should reconsider their behaviour/attitude. The alliance of opposition parties is only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and they have nothing to do with people’s problem.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rectified the shortcomings of previous regimes and put the country on the road to progress. These elements are confused to see the country moving in the right direction. The people know that same parties destroyed the national economy when they were in power therefore these elements are trying to create hurdles in the development and progress of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges.

He further maintained that politics of chaos will be unwise and against the national interest during current circumstances. Opposition parties want fulfill their personal agenda in a grab of political unrest but the people want to see the country moving ahead on the road of progress. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking wise and brave decisions in the national interest. The era of looting and plundering will never come back and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan will find its true destination.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Siraj-ul-Haq. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhary. Usman Buzdar also paid homage to the services of late Arshad Waheed Chaudhary in the field of journalism. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder of seven-year-old girl after kidnapping in Baghbanpura, Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affected family at very cost. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and assured them for justice.