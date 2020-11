Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools: minister

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Sunday said that instead of taking an across-the-board decision to shut down schools to contain the spread of the coronavirus, imposing the government’s recommended ‘smart lockdowns’ is a better choice. In a Twitter update, the minister said that a meeting of all provincial education ministers will be held on Monday, November 16, to discuss the prevailing condition of coronavirus in the country. He added that he will provide further updates related to the decisions after the meeting. The Monday meeting was announced by the Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood earlier this week. The forum will also discuss the possibility of announcing winter vacations early this year and extending the winter break to keep children at home. On Friday, Raas spoke to a private news channel and said that Punjab is closely monitoring the situation in schools, adding that schools are doing “absolutely fine.” He added that there should be no winter vacation either.