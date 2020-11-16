AC Pakpattan tortured by PML-N MPA

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan Khawar Bashir was manhandled and slapped by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of PML-N Mian Naveed Ali and his private security guards when he fined the MPA over violation of one-dish rule at a wedding ceremony at his own marriage hall on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered at City Police Station against MPA and four others on Sunday.

AC Pakpattan Khawar Bashir, after receiving information against Mian Naveed Ali over violation of one-dish rule reached Umar Marquee, owned by Mian Naveed Ali, situated at Hotta Road Pakpattan. He fined the staff for violation of one dish rule as well as for violating the closing time (10PM) for marriage halls. He warned the staff that fine will be imposed on them for these violations. At the same time, MPA Mian Naveed Ali along with his private guards reached the spot and slapped AC Pakpattan. He also started aerial firing and assaulted AC Pakpattan.

Pakpattan police told that guards of Mian Naveed Ali forcibly brought AC Pakpattan to City Police Station Pakpattan. Station House Officer Shahid Nazir told that an FIR has been registered against Mian Naveed Ali, his father Rana Ahmad Ali, Manager of the Umar Marquee Haji Ghulam Mustaga, Imtiaz, private secretary of MPA and Abdul Hameed Dhillion under sections 365, 382, 506-B, 353 and 186 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Police has arrested Abdul Hameed Dhillon and Imtiaz, personal security guard of Mian Naveed Ali. DSP Naveed Sarwar said further investigations were underway.