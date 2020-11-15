Pakistan has capacity to export Covid-related material: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan has become self-sufficient in COVID-19 related material with the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians which he termed a big success. In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the country lacked the medical equipment including masks, goggles, protective gears, ventilators etc. to fight the pandemic when the first phase of COVID appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different. The COVID cases have been increasing again but this time Pakistan is not only self-sufficient in COVID material but in a position to help other countries, the minister said. Meanwhile, the federal minister, in his address at the launching ceremony of a new model of ventilators the other day, said Pakistan was exporting corona virus elated products worth US $ 100 million. He said Pakistan was setting up new industries for medical instruments saving four billion dollars of foreign exchange. After manufacturing cardiac stents, Pakistan would be making pacemaker of heart within a year.