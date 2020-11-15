UBG vows to continue to serve traders

The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations, Saturday vowed to continue serve business community doubtlessly and help gear up the economic activities in the country on top priority.

Addressing the 20 members core committee here, President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik formally announced to kick off the second round of election campaign of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said UBG since its inception always attached great importance to business community and advocated their cause at all regional, provincial and national levels without any fear. He said UBG leadership many times met PM, federal ministers and advisors to PM including Governor Punjab for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country.

He said National Business Group of Sindh led by Zahid Hussain has entered into election alliance with UBG which is one of the major breakthrough and success in real term.He said it’s credit goes to SM Muneer, UBG patron-in-chief who is the seasoned trade leader of Pakistan.He said majority of chambers and associations have assured their full unconditional support and UBG will sweep the upcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) with a wide margin. He said that the best of the best highly educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the business community have been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus. He claimed UBG candidates would be incarnation of integrity, honesty and patriotism and registered tax payer.

SM Muneer said that “traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community”. He said that always only true democracy prevail in trade politics of UBG and people with integrity have been given responsibilities so that that could contribute to image of FPCCI and resolve issues of the business community.

Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab said, “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.”

Almas Hyder, VP candidate from Punjab, said that UBG will act as a bridge between traders and government and all out efforts will be made on top priority to take care the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

All other seven candidates for SVP and VPs including Hameed Akhtar Chadda, UBG Punjab Coordinator Rehmat Ullah Javed, UBG provincial spokesman Waqar Ahmad Mian, also spoke on the occasion.