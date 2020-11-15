Volkswagen’s global vehicle deliveries down 4.9pc in October

Following a recovery in September, worldwide vehicle deliveries by Volkswagen group in October decreased by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 903,200 units, Germany’s largest car-maker has announced.

After growing for three months, vehicle deliveries in China declined by 3.3 percent in October, according to the German carmaker. However, China continued to be the biggest single market for Volkswagen, with 376,500 vehicles delivered in October. Across all markets, deliveries to China and the Asia-Pacific region were affected the least by the COVID-19 crisis and only fell by around nine percent in the period from January until October, according to Volkswagen.

At the same time, vehicle deliveries in the United States, Europe as well as South America fell between 20 and more than 25 percent. According to Volkswagen, deliveries in these markets recovered, only recording a single-digit decline in October. The German carmaker’s premium brand Audi continued its upward trend and recorded a 9.8-percent increase in sales of 163,800 vehicles in October. With only 5.7 percent fewer vehicles delivered, Volkswagen’s sports car brand Porsche recorded the lowest fall in car deliveries in the first ten months of the year.