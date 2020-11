Pulis named new Sheffield Wednesday boss

LONDON: Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis as their new head coach to replace Garry Monk, the English Championship club said in a statement here on Friday. Wednesday sacked Monk earlier this week with the club sitting 23rd in the second-tier standings after three wins from 11 league games. Pulis, 62, last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League. He also previously managed West Bromwich Albion from 2015-17. Pulis’ first assignment with Wednesday will be a trip to Preston North End on Nov. 21 after the international break.