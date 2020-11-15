Prince Charles has launched a clothing collection in collaboration with Yoox Net-a-Porter.

The luxury-yet-sustainable line comprises an 18-piece capsule collection –10 pieces of womenswear and eight pieces of menswear –created through a partnership between The Prince’s Foundation, the royal charity and the fashion retailer. The collection will feature designs by young artisans from the UK and Italy, trained in traditional craftsmanship skills and digital tools as part of The Modern Artisan Project, reported The Independent. The designs are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and the “convergence of art and science” in his works, apart from the sartorial preferences of the retailer’s existing customers. The womenswear collection features fitted suits, a burnt orange blouse with a pussy bow, and a navy blue dress with a cinched waist. Da Vinci’s inspiration can be seen in details such as knots, and his draping techniques are recognised in pleats, folds and bows.