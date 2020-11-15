New actors should be encouraged: Bushra

Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has said that new actors should be encouraged instead of being targeted with criticism, it was reported on Saturday. The 64-year-old said in her statement that we must appreciate and support new talent if we want to see variety in our industry as new age demands new style of work and treatment with actors. In past, the scolding of seniors was taken as a token of love but nowadays we cannot even reprimand children in front of all at our homes, Bushra Ansari said while adding that new actors are also very sensitive in this regard.