World can’t stay silent on India’s terrorism against Pakistan: Imran

PM-Imran-KhanPrime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his firm resolve to defend the motherland, saying that “let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve”.

The statement came hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a joint media conference, categorically stated that India was sabotaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

“We have provided irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism inside Pak. Details of financial & material support & Indian state’s direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter account.

He said that Pakistan expected the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in the country. “Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve,” he said in another tweet.

A day earlier, Pakistan had rejected the gratuitous remarks by the spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding state of minorities in Pakistan, said such “desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic and foreign policy failures”.

The Foreign Office terming the remarks as “baseless oft-repeated allegations regarding terrorism” had said, “regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn a falsehood into truth”. The FO had said as a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic state-sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, India was in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere. “If anything, these will further undermine India’s credibility as a responsible country,” it had said.

The Foreign Office had said India must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy and end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK. It had called upon India to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute according to UN Security Council resolutions, and take concrete steps to safeguard the minorities including their right to life and protection of their places of worship.