Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari engagement date fixed

The engagement date of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari daughter of Asif Ali Zardari has been fixed. The engagement ceremony will be held on 27 November in Bilawal house Karachi. She will get engaged with Mehmood son of US based businessman Younus Chaudhry. The guests who will participate in ceremony have been advised to undergo Corona test and send report through e-mail and security clearance will be compulsory as well.

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative Covid-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

The guests are also barred from carrying mobile phones due to security purposes. “Please note, no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer. We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all.”