Targeting civilians is a war crime: Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday condemned Indian coward army for targeting civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC) saying targeting civilians is a war crime. In a tweet, Shehryar Afridi said, Indian occupying forces bombed unarmed Kashmiris in the Neelum Valley in violation of ceasefire agreement on LoC, leaving five Kashmiri youth martyred and others injured. The Pakistan Army responded to the Indian aggression, he said while emphasizing on liberating Kashmir from India to avoid a nuclear war in the world.