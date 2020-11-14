Resolution seeking wheat price at Rs 2,000 per 40kg submitted in PA

Punjab Assembly Secretariat has received a resolution seeking fixation of the support price of wheat at Rs 2000 per 40 kilograms on Saturday.

Rabia Naseem Farooqi, a PML-N member of Punjab Assembly, has submitted resolution for an enhanced support price for the wheat crop. The wheat support price remained a bone of contention between the farmers and the government as well as between Sindh and the federal governments.

Recently the farmers under the Kisan Board had staged a protest in Lahore and demanded the government to fix support price of wheat at 2000 rupees per 40 kilograms.

Some political parties in Punjab Assembly, including government coalition partner PML-Q, had also demanded raise in the support price of wheat to 2000 rupees per 40KG. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has fixed the wheat support price at Rs1,650 per 40 KG and the federal cabinet in a recent meeting turned down the demand for further increase in support price of wheat.

The Government of Sindh in a Cabinet session earlier fixed support price of wheat at Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms for the next year’s crop.

Earlier, Punjab and Balochistan had recommended to the federal government to fix maximum wheat procurement support price at Rs1,700 per 40kg, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proposed Rs1,880 per 40kg.