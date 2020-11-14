RAW can target prominent politicians of country: Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) can attempt to target prominent politicians in the country.

The statement by the federal minister came soon after the country’s foreign minister and military spokesperson presented irrefutable evidence of New Delhi’s involvement in terror activities in Pakistan.

He added that India wants to weaken the country internally and does not want the Chine-Pakistan Economic Corridor to succeed and since it cannot harm the country’s forces on the border, New Delhi will resort to staging terrorist activities in the country.

Referring to recent statements by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said the statements have left Nawaz and Shehbaz ‘politically paralysed’. On Maryam, he said she was using the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform to speak as a ‘last resort’.

Rashid had claimed a day earlier that the PML-N was in ‘reverse gear’ as they were attempting to conduct dialogue with the ‘establishment’ and had changed their earlier stance.

Speaking about the recent return of Jahangir Khan Tareen to Pakistan after spending seven months in the United Kingdom, Rashid said Nawaz should also return as ‘his politics has come to an end’.

He reiterated that not everyone in PDM is in agreement with Nawaz’s narrative and the Pakistan People Party (PPP) will not stay with PML-N.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the premier is bringing economic stability and the incumbent government has the complete support of Pakistan Army.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan,” said the railway minister and added that the people of the northern region will cast their votes on Sunday. “Whatever decision is taken by the people will form the backbone of CPEC.”