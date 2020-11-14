Main runway of Lahore airport closed for a year

The main runway of the Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, has been closed for a year on account of repair works on Saturday.

A secondary runway at the Lahore airport would be used as an alternate runway during the period, said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The runway was closed after the CAA approved a requisition from the airport authorities to repair the main runway. The repair work would be completed by November 21, 2021, the CAA said.

The airport manager said the airlines have been directed to minimize the number of passengers and fuel quantity while landing at the secondary runway of the airport.

On February 13, 2019, the flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore were suspended due to repair works at the runway.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the runway was immediately closed for the repair after a captain of Paris-Lahore bound flight informed the authorities about cracks in the runaway, which he witnessed at the time of landing.