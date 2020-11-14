Tortured body of four-year-old boy found in Peshawar

The tortured body of a four-year-old deaf and mute boy was found from the fields in Peshawar’s Badaber locality on Saturday.

Police, on November 12, had lodged the complaint of the boy going missing while playing outside his residence. He was reportedly a labourer in a brick kiln and was a resident of the Telaband area of Badaber.

The body was discovered by children playing in the area, who told adults and who in turn informed the police. Reportedly the boy’s body had severe torture marks with some locals claiming that the kidneys had been removed.

A large police contingent, including SP Saddar Circle Abdul Salam Khalid along with CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ali Gandapur, arrived at the site after being informed by locals. According to Khalid, the boy’s kidneys were not removed.

The police official added that an investigation is underway and the post mortem report is also being prepared.

The incident comes days after a mother and her four-year-old daughter were kidnapped and gang-raped in Sindh’s Kashmore district. The child survivor was shifted to a Karachi hospital on Saturday and her condition is said to be stable.