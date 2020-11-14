Cat’s out of the bag

After doing what it could to advance peace in the subcontinent the government of Pakistan has clearly had it with India’s attitude and decided to lay bare the neighbour’s covert and overt designs against Pakistan for the whole world to see. Now the international community is welcome to look and weigh all the “irrefutable evidence” we have to their heart’s content and decide for themselves just how and why India has been sponsoring and indulging in acts of terrorism inside Pakistani territory. The seriousness of the Pakistani side can be gauged from the fact that the foreign minister and DG, ISPR conducted the press conference in which it was alleged that the world biggest democracy is in fact transforming into a rogue state, on orders directly from the very top, and its intelligence agencies have been training, funding and arming terrorist groups like Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Pakistan had known all this for a very long time, of course, and was somewhat surprised that the rest of the world chose not to take notice of such facts. Indeed Pakistan even tried to be the bigger man of the two, so to speak, and PM Imran Khan himself promised taking two steps towards India if it took one towards us. Yet it is just unfortunate that Pakistan’s pragmatism was very wrongly taken as a sign of its weakness and countries that matter too were so carried away by the pull of India’s lucrative market that they found it rather convenient to take Islamabad’s accusations with a pinch of salt.

Now, however, that Pakistan has come out with its accusations very solidly, the world will be forced to take notice. It’s not for nothing that Pakistan stood as a frontline state in the war against terrorism, faced 1,9130 terrorist attacks up and down the country, lost upwards of 83,000 innocent lives and suffered losses of no less than $126 billion. We were also the main facilitator of the Afghan peace talks on which the future of the whole region now hinges. To be labelled the bad guy after all of this is simply unacceptable. For the longest time western governments played along with India’s narrative, supported by Afghanistan, that Pakistan was somehow the main cause of all the terrorism in the region. Now they will either have to accept Pakistan’s stance or prove it wrong. Either way, now that the cat is out of the bag, they will have to play ball with Islamabad. *