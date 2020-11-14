FBR completes initial investigation of ‘Pakistan’s most expensive wedding’

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed its inquiry into “Pakistan’s most expensive wedding”.

The FBR has directed the businessman to explain the source of income, after which his withholding tax will be ascertained and a legal action will be followed if tax evasion is found.

According to the tax body’s investigation, the man who runs a business of tiles under the name of “Master Tiles” spent 150 million rupees on a luxurious country club in provincial capital of Lahore which he booked for 120 days for wedding festivity, the report quoted sources as having said.

Apart from it, 20 million rupees were given to an event management company for arrangements at the wedding, and the same amount of money was spent on decorations and flowers, the report said, adding that another 10 million and 9.5 million rupees were used for fireworks and photography respectively.

FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15 million paid to a popular singer who performed at the event.

Elite Wedding Report