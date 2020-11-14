Seerat Conference held at UO

The University of Okara organized a Seerat Conference as part of the Government of the Punjab’s Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Week celebrations.

The renowned Islamic scholar and member Council for Islamic Ideology, Maulana Dr Raghib Naeemi, delivered a lecture on the various aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The conference was organized by the Department of Islamic Studies.

The conferenced started with a welcome note by the UO Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar who thanked the guest speaker and encouraged the faculty and the students to align their lives with the teachings of the Prophet (SAW).

He argued that the youth must have applied the principals of Seerat including truthfulness, honesty, dedication, hard work and knowledge on their characters and prove to be an asset for the nation.

Dr Naeemi told that the whole life of the Prophet (SAW) was hinged around struggle for a just society where basic rights of all human beings of all colors and creeds could be protected and promoted.

“Our Holy Prophet (SAW) has taught us to stay firm against injustice and oppression. We should follow it and work for building up an egalitarian society where the voices of the poor and the oppressed are heard and answered duly”, said Dr Naeemi.

The In-charge Department of Islamic Studies, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, also urged the students to adopt the characteristics of Seerat and seek knowledge with full dedication to excel in their lives. Dr Maqsood Ahmed, In-charge Department of Statistics, also delivered a lecture in the conference.