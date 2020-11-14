PM wishes Happy Diwali to Hindu citizens

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended wishes to the Hindu community celebrating the Diwali festival.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wished all Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali across the country with zeal and fervour, with families decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Special poojas will be held in temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur, the report said.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

Diwali is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of Hindu god Lord Rama — or Ramachandra — over evil Ravana and how he spent 14 years in tranquillity. Celebrated for five days, it also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.