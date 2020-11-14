PM to introduce ‘stringent’ anti-rape ordinance next week

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated Assistant Superintendent (ASI) Buriro’s courageous steps to arrest the rapist in Kashmore.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote that the nation is proud of ASI Buriro. Next week we are bringing a stringent, holistic anti-rape Ordinance closing all loopholes.

The premier said that he spoke to a police hero who played a key role in the recovery of Kashmore rape victim and lauded his bravery.

Spoke to ASI Buriro lauding his & his daughter’s exemplary initiative & courage in arrest of Kashmore rapist. The nation is proud of them & he has given positive uplift to image of police. Next week we are bringing a stringent, holistic anti-rape Ordinance closing all loopholes. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

It may be recalled that it was ASI Buriro to whom the victim woman had reached out after her daughter was abducted, and acting swiftly, he allowed the woman to take his own daughter as to lure in the gang.

On Friday, Rafique Malak, the main suspect in the gang-rape case, was shot dead, the police announced. Malak has been killed, SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh confirmed to SAMAA TV. He was in police custody on three-day judicial remand. Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab also confirmed the news.

Earlier in the day, the victim was offered a job on 25th October. She travelled there with the men and her four-year-old daughter. The men then detained the pair in Kashmore and gang-raped the woman.

They then released her but kept her daughter, telling her to bring the woman who was with her during their meeting at the hospital in exchange for the child.

They threatened to murder her daughter if the woman did not comply.