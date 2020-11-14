Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is all set to get engaged to Mehmood Chaudhry, the son of U.S based businessman Younis Chaudhry.

Sources say that Bakhtawar Bhutto, the first daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, will get engaged for marriage on 27th November 2020, and the wedding ceremony will likely take place on January 30 next year. Invitations are being sent to guests for the engagement ceremony on November 27.

As per the invitation card, the engagement ceremony will be held at Bilawal House Karachi.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

Mehmood Chaudhary is the son of US-based businessman and real estate tycoon Younis Chaudhary, who is known to be a self-made entrepreneur, who migrated from a remote village in Pakistan to Canada in 1973 with only $30 with himself, and managed to build a successful business through his hard work.