Joint Press Conference of DG ISPR and Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that further silence on Indian provocations is not in the interest of peace in Pakistan and the region.

In a joint press conference with Pakistan Army Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Babar Iftikhar, he said that today’s press conference is very important since India is targeting innocent civilians on LOC.

The Foreign Minister said that the main purpose of today’s press conference is to expose the real face of India. India’s fascist face has been exposed to the world.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there are reports that India is backing state terrorism. India has prepared a plan to destabilize Pakistan and is going to turn into a rogue state.

However, Pakistan would not remain silent in the name of peace if its security is compromised.

He said that India has not been able to digest the significant achievements of Pakistan against terrorism. After 9/11, Pakistan paid a heavy price. 32,000 citizens were martyred and 83,000 civilians were injured in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said during the press conference that terrorism caused more than 6 126 billion economic loss to Pakistan.

He said that India was becoming a net of terrorism around Pakistan. India was using its territory against Pakistan and we have irrefutable evidence that can be presented to the world. We are having significant details at the moment and can be presented whenever required.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that efforts were being made to revive terrorism in Pakistan, adding that the recent terrorist attacks reflected India’s grand plan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan defeated TTP and BLA and other banned organizations. Today, efforts are being made to breathe new life into these banned organizations. Terrorist organizations are being funded to carry out operations in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said that terrorist organizations were being asked to target clerics and security forces, adding that India intended to scale up terrorist activities in Pakistan in November and December.

He said that according to reports, Indian officials have met with terrorist organizations four times to target Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar including other important cities of Pakistan. RAW and other Indian agencies are funding terrorists against Pakistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the United Nations, OIC and P5 countries are presenting a dossier.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said in the press conference that India has been trying to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan for a long time. RAW distributed IEDs and weapons for unrest in the tribal areas.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that there was evidence of Indian provocation. India provided training and weapons to terrorists and was forming a consortium of terrorist organizations. Indian intelligence agency is conspiring to create ISIS Pakistan.

He added that India is financing banned organizations. Notably, Indian Colonel Rajesh was carrying out anti-Pakistan activities from the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan, Indian embassies and consulates had become a hotbed of anti-Pakistan activities.

He said that Indian Colonel Rajesh had met the terrorists four times at the Afghan embassy, ​​India had transferred 30 ISIS terrorists to Pakistan and its environs, The Indian government distributed billions of rupees to banned organizations.

Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said there were evidences of RAW’s support for the TTP. RAW distributed IEDs and weapons to destabilize the tribal areas, set up 66 training camps in Afghanistan and one in India to train terrorists.

He said that India had invested 30 million for a terrorist camp in Kandahar. Ajmal Pahari admitted before the Chief Justice that there were four camps in India and India had provided 0.5 0.5 million for the attack on PC Gwadar.

The DG ISPR said that the Indian intelligence agency was funding its front men in another country. Terrorist Aslam Achho remained under treatment in an Indian hospital. India formed a special militia to harm C-Pak in Balochistan.

He said that there is audio of Dr. Allah Nazar’s contacts with RAW. Dr. Allah Nazar traveled to India on a fake Afghan passport. Dr. Allah Nazar has links with Indian intelligence agency RAW.

He claimed that an audio conversation was held between Dr. Allah Nazar and RAW officials at the press conference. India is distributing billions of rupees among banned organizations. The Altaf Hussain group also has evidence of Indian intelligence agency funding.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that India was also supplying arms and ammunition to terrorists, adding that religious scholars were their target to create instability.

DG ISPR said that Indian embassies in Afghanistan were funding Baloch factions, the mastermind of the terrorist attack on PC Gwadar was RAW officer Anurag Singh, India had invested 30 million for a terrorist camp in Kandahar.

He maintained that India paid 0.5 23.5 million for the chaos in Balochistan, two Indian suicide bombers were used in the PSX attack, India has been trying to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan for a long time.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Malik Fereydoon also had links with Indian intelligence agency. After APS Peshawar attack, Malik Fereydoon went to Indian Consulate in Afghanistan. India is conspiring to destabilize Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that due to the efforts of Pakistani intelligence agencies, several conspiracies of terrorism had failed, Indian forces had targeted unarmed Kashmiris yesterday, India was inciting anti-Pakistan forces by uniting.