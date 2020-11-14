Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

TBILISI: North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, the first-ever major tournament in the team’s 27-year history, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his country’s most capped player and all-time leading scorer, flicked the ball home in the 56th minute of a tense, scrappy match played on a slippery pitch and was in tears as his team celebrated at the end. Georgia, also hoping to qualify for their first major tournament, lost their composure after the goal and never threatened to get back into the game. North Macedonia will face Austria, the Netherlands and Ukraine in Group C at Euro 2020, which has been postponed until June-July next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will play for our nation’s pride in the finals,” said coach Igor Angelovski. “Pandev scored a beautiful goal to take us through.” North Macedonia qualified by what some regard as the back door, via the fourth division of UEFA’s inaugural Nations League competition, but their players were not going to let that detract from their achievement.