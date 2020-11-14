Imarat Group brings Turkish giant to invest in Pakistan real estate sector

Chairman Imarat Group of Companies Shafiq Akbar successfully hosted a grand event in Islamabad. The event saw delegates from both Turkey and Spain, government officials, dignitaries, and people from the business community all sharing a major stake in the real estate and construction sector.

Among the esteemed foreign delegates was President and Chairman ADO Group and ADOPEN Mustafa SAK. Others included KamilArslan Chairman Brick Plus and ErkanGural Chairman NG Kutahya.

The other prestigious guests present at the occasion included Federal Minister of Industries and Production HammadAzhar, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, , Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Export Area Manager Tony Perez, senior officials, and other relevant heads from the business community.

Shafiq Akbar highlighted the significance of the housing sector and the opportunities that lie ahead. “Pakistan has the greatest potential in the real estate sector and allied industries. We wish to work towards setting up industries in construction sector maximizing economic growth by increasing exports and decreasing imports,” he said.

Mustafa SAK discussed how this collaboration with Pakistan’s leading real estate group will prove to be fruitful for both Turkey and Pakistan, after being invited on stage.

The Imarat Group of Companies is a conglomerate of Graana.com – Pakistan’s Smartest Property Portal, Agency21 International – The Real Estate Agency of the Future, PropSure Digital Solution – A revolutionary way of making Secure investments digitally that have successfully disrupted the real estate industry of Pakistan by replacing conventional practices through stimulating technological advancements across the country.