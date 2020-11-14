Exporters urged to explore Saudi destinations

The share of Pakistani exports in $18 billion imports of Saudi Arabia is only 2.23 million and an organized campaign has been launched to establish close business relations between exporters of Pakistan and importers of Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a webinar organized by the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah, exclusively for the textile exporters at the platform of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Khalid Majeed, Pakistani Consul General, said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed brotherly relations for a long time but we could not translate these relations into economic terms. He said that Saudi Arabia is importing textile products in abundance from India and Bangladesh but Pakistani export is quite negligible. He said that Saudi market is of middle range as compared to most sophisticated Europe and America and hence our exporters particularly Faisalabad based textile exporters should focus on this potential market.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI welcomed the efforts of Pakistani consulate to enhance textile exports from Faisalabad. He mentioned some leading and state-of-the-art industrial units of Faisalabad and told that the SME sector is also contributing its role in the exports of Pakistan. He said that the share of Faisalabad in total textile export of Pakistan is around 60%. “Pakistan has also a unique privilege to produce world renowned brands”, he said and added that the same quality textile products could also be exported to Saudi Arabia. He also introduced some leading exporters of towels, hosiery, knitted garments, clothing and apparels etc.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Consul General Mr. Kahlid Majeed, Syed Abdul Waheed Shah Trade & Investment Consular and Mr. Fahad Chaudhary Trade Development Officer for promoting textile exports direct from Faisalabad.