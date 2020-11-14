Petroleum Division forms forensic audit team to analyse shut-in wells

The Petroleum Division has directed to establish a team of expert/professional comprising of the public sector E&P companies and officers of the policy wing to conduct forensic audit of the shut-in wells drilled in the country.

A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Naseem Ahmed (Ex- ED/MD OGDCL) to formulate forensic team to analyze the dry and shut-in wells in detail. The team will ascertain the reasons and grounds and will submit its report within a month of time. The time will visit the shut-in wells throughout the country and will technically evaluate the status of the wells. The team will also conduct forensic audit of the wells and will identify the wells that can be reviewed and put on production. The team will also share the work plan for the revival of already identified shut-in wells and also provide recommendation in case of failure of non-compliance or non-implementations of the works plan for penalizing as per the law.