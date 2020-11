Pakistani actress Saba Qamar seems to be in a positive mindset according to her latest snap on Instagram. In the post, the stunning star can be seen soaking up the sun as she smiles peacefully. She is sporting a baby pink top with some light wash jeans. “There is no greater wealth in this world than peace of mind,” the caption read. The Baaghi star, 36, was recently seen enjoying an intimate and cozy candle-light dinner with heartthrob Bilal Ashraf during a night out in Karachi.